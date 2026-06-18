Caught On CCTV: Ghansoli Woman Hurled Into Air After Speeding Pickup Truck Rams Her; Driver Flees |

Navi Mumbai: A 28-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after being hit by a speeding pickup truck while crossing a road in Ghansoli's Gothivali Sector-30 area on Wednesday afternoon. The shocking incident, captured on CCTV, has sparked concerns over reckless driving and road safety in the locality.

The injured woman, identified as Ritudevi Mehpal Singh (28), a resident of Gothivali village, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The accident occurred around 1.30 pm when she was on her way to pick up her children from school.

According to police and eyewitnesses, Ritudevi was crossing the road in front of Mahakaleshwar Apartments on Shankar Mandir Road when a speeding white pickup truck rammed into her. The impact was so severe that she was flung several feet into the air before crashing onto the road.

The dramatic moment was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera, and the footage has since gone viral on social media. The video shows the woman being thrown high into the air following the collision, highlighting the force of the impact.

Residents who witnessed the accident immediately rushed to her aid and shifted her to Apple Hospital in Airoli for emergency treatment.

Police investigations revealed that the pickup truck driver fled the spot without stopping to assist the injured woman. Based on CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, the Rabale Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and launched a search operation to trace him.

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