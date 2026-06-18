Water Crisis Deepens: Ambarnath Imposes 2-Day Weekly Cut As Barvi, Chikhloli Reservoir Levels Dip Alarmingly

Ambarnath has intensified water rationing measures as declining levels in Barvi and Chikhloli reservoirs raise concerns over supply security | AI Generated Representational Image

Ambarnath, June 18: With the monsoon yet to make a significant impact across the region, water levels in the Barvi Dam and Chikhloli Dam—two crucial sources supplying drinking water to several cities and industrial belts in Thane district—have dropped to alarming levels, prompting authorities to tighten water conservation measures.

According to officials, the Barvi Dam, operated by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), currently holds only 85.50 million cubic metres of water, representing just 25.33 per cent of its total storage capacity of 338.84 million cubic metres. The remaining stock is estimated to last for only around 80 days, raising serious concerns among civic authorities and residents alike.

The situation has worsened compared to the corresponding period last year, with reservoir levels reportedly down by nearly 12 per cent. In view of the deteriorating water reserves and the delay in substantial rainfall, authorities have decided to intensify water rationing measures.

Twice-weekly water cuts begin

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), which oversees water distribution from the Barvi reservoir, had earlier introduced a weekly water shutdown every Friday beginning May 29.

However, as reservoir levels continued to decline, the administration has now increased the restriction. Effective June 15, water supply cuts will be implemented twice a week to ensure judicious use of the available resources until the monsoon replenishes reservoir levels.

The Barvi Dam serves as a lifeline for several major urban centres, including Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambarnath, Badlapur, Bhiwandi, Thane and Mira-Bhayandar, besides catering to the water requirements of numerous industrial units located in MIDC areas.

Areas likely to face impact

Residents in several parts of Ambarnath are expected to bear the brunt of the revised water-cut schedule. Areas likely to be significantly affected include Jagruti Galli, Vadavali, Morivali Pada, Green City, Mangalmurti Complex, B Cabin Road, MIDC localities, parts of Navare Nagar, Mahalaxmi Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar in Ambarnath East.

To mitigate the impact on consumers, the Ambarnath Municipal Council has prepared an alternate distribution plan. Speaking on the arrangements, Milind Deshpande, Executive Engineer of Ambarnath Municipal Council, said that water from the Chikhloli Dam would be diverted to supply certain affected localities, including Vadavali and adjoining areas, through the Navare Nagar water reservoir in Ambarnath East on designated days.

Authorities urge conservation

Officials have appealed to residents to use water responsibly and avoid wastage during the ongoing crisis. Civic authorities are closely monitoring reservoir levels and weather conditions, hoping that sustained monsoon showers in the coming weeks will improve the situation and help restore normal water supply schedules.

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Until then, both residents and industries dependent on the Barvi and Chikhloli reservoirs are expected to face tighter water management measures as authorities attempt to balance demand with dwindling reserves.

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