Thane: Low Water Levels In Andhra & Barvi Dams Trigger 24-Hour Water Cut On May 21

Thane To Witness 24-Hour Water Cut From May 21 Amid Dam Water Crisis | Representational Photo

Thane residents will have to prepare for a 24 hour water supply shutdown beginning Thursday, May 21, after the Thane Municipal Corporation announced a temporary suspension of water services across the city.

The civic body shared the update on X, stating that the decision was taken following a meeting between water supply officials and the Water Resources Department on April 23, 2026. Authorities reviewed the current water availability in the Andhra and Barvi dams and discussed measures to manage supply over the coming months.

Officials said the move comes amid a growing water deficit in both dams, coupled with concerns over lower than expected rainfall during the upcoming monsoon season. To ensure adequate water availability till August 31, 2026, the corporation has decided to implement water conservation measures and carry out urgent infrastructure work.

Repair Work At Jambhul Water Purification Centre

According to the corporation, upgrading and emergency maintenance work will be undertaken on gravity channels numbers 1, 2 and 3 at the reservoir of the Jambhul Water Purification Centre under the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation water supply scheme.

As a result, water supply will remain completely shut from 12 noon on Thursday, May 21, until 12 noon on Friday, May 22.

Residents across Thane have been advised to store sufficient water in advance and use it carefully during the shutdown period. Civic officials have also appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary wastage and cooperate with the administration as the city navigates a challenging water situation ahead of the monsoon.

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