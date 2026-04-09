 Major Crackdown On Illegal Hawkers In Mumbai; Video Shows Clean-Up Drive Near Infiniti Mall In Oshiwara | Watch
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HomeMumbaiMajor Crackdown On Illegal Hawkers In Mumbai; Video Shows Clean-Up Drive Near Infiniti Mall In Oshiwara | Watch

Major Crackdown On Illegal Hawkers In Mumbai; Video Shows Clean-Up Drive Near Infiniti Mall In Oshiwara | Watch

A major anti-encroachment drive by the BMC cleared illegal hawkers from streets opposite Infiniti Mall in Oshiwara. Led by corporator Rupesh Sawarkar with police support, the operation used machinery to remove obstructions and clean footpaths. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared visuals, saying hawkers had made it difficult for office-goers to walk in the busy commercial area.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, April 09, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
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Mumbai: As part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s ongoing citywide clean-up campaign against illegal hawkers and encroachments, a major drive was carried out on the street opposite Infiniti Mall in Oshiwara. The video of the drive was shared by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on his official Instagram handle.

He added that, being a busy commercial area, the hawkers on the footpath had made it very difficult for office-goers to walk. He said that civic officials, accompanied by corporator Rupesh Sawarkar and police personnel, conducted the major operation.

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The videos shared by him showed workers from the civic body conducting the operation, a JCB bulldozing the area, and a garbage truck collecting the waste. Corporator Rupesh Sawarkar spearheaded the action to ensure smooth passage for office-goers and citizens in the busy commercial area. At one point in the video, he himself is seen spraying the footpaths with water to clean the area.

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The video comes amid the time when the efforts are ongoing by the BMC to clear encroachments and ensure smooth pedestrian and vehicular movement in congested areas. Not just Oshiwara, several places across Mumbai have been witnessing such operations, targeting unauthorised hawkers occupying public spaces.

Meanwhile, recently, a crackdown situation had also taken a serious turn with instances of confrontation. In a recent development, an FIR was registered against illegal hawkers for allegedly assaulting on-duty BMC staff during an anti-encroachment drive near Santacruz railway station. A copy of the FIR was shared by BJP leader Hetal Gala on social media platform X, where she condemned the attack, stating that such behaviour against civic officials “will not be tolerated.”

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