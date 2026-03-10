Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes 13 Illegal Shops In Goregaon West During Anti-Encroachment Drive

BMC’s P/South ward removes 13 unauthorised shops and extensions in Goregaon West to clear pedestrian pathways during an enforcement drive | File Photo

Mumbai, March 10: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s P/South ward on Tuesday demolished 13 shops in Goregaon West as part of an enforcement drive against unauthorised structures.

Action against structures obstructing pedestrians

Unauthorised constructions on Swami Vivekanand Marg and 5D Road in Goregaon West were obstructing pedestrian movement. The civic team, through its Encroachment Removal and Licensing departments, launched a joint operation on Tuesday.

During the action, three unauthorised structures on Swami Vivekanand Marg and 10 illegal shop extensions on 5D Road were removed. Unauthorised street vendors in the area were also targeted.

Civic team conducts joint enforcement drive

The enforcement team included five officers and 25 staff members from the concerned departments, supported by one JCB, one truck, one goods vehicle and gas cutters. Adequate security was provided by the Bangur Nagar police station.

"Regular action will continue against unauthorised constructions and street vendors to ensure public safety and clear pedestrian pathways," said a senior civic official.

