Mumbai News: BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Orders Citywide Hoarding Safety Survey Ahead Of Monsoon

Mumbai, March 10: Following the hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar on May 13, 2024, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has directed all agencies to survey hoardings within their jurisdictions.

In line with court orders and the BMC's hoarding policy, authorities have been instructed to verify hoarding legality and inspect structural frameworks, with Central and Western Railways also receiving specific directions during a monsoon preparedness review.

Monsoon preparedness meeting at BMC headquarters

Ahead of the upcoming monsoon, the District Disaster Management Authorities met on Tuesday at the BMC headquarters, led by Gagrani, to ensure coordinated action across Mumbai city and suburbs.

Officials from various central and state government authorities, including Central and Western Railways, Metro and Monorail, the Indian Meteorological Department, Indian Coast Guard, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Mumbai Police, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), Public Works Department (PWD), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST), among others, were present.

Advertising guidelines introduced after hoarding tragedy

Over 18 months after the tragic hoarding collapse that claimed 17 lives, the BMC issued the “Advertising Guidelines–2025” in November last year to regulate outdoor advertising across Mumbai. The guidelines ban hoardings larger than 40 × 40 ft, prohibit new advertisements on footpaths or building terraces, and cap digital hoarding brightness at a 3:1 luminance ratio.

All advertisers and agencies are now required to adhere to these norms. During a review meeting, Gagrani instructed authorities to verify the legitimacy of hoardings and inspect the structural frameworks on which they are erected.

Directions for drainage, transport and safety checks

He directed all agencies to coordinate with the BMC for faster monsoon drainage and ensure that works near Central and Western Railways do not inconvenience passengers.

Gagrani also instructed the Metro administration to install dewatering pumps at each station, taking into account local geography and water requirements.

He also emphasised that all dangerous buildings should be surveyed before the monsoon, and any resident relocations must follow established SOPs. Additionally, Gagrani noted that when the IMD issues forecasts or alerts, sufficient advance notice should be provided so that relevant agencies have adequate time to take necessary measures.

