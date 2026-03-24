Mumbai: Panic Grips Vikhroli Street Vendors As BMC Illegal Hawker Crackdown Intensifies

Mumbai: A viral video circulating on social media has captured scenes of panic among street vendors in Vikhroli’s Monday Bazar, as civic authorities intensified action against illegal hawking across the city.

In a the video shared by user 'Mumbai.insights', shows vendors hurriedly packing their goods, some fleeing the area with items balanced on their heads, clearly anxious about being caught during the drive.

The crackdown forms part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ongoing efforts to clear encroachments and ensure smooth pedestrian and vehicular movement in congested areas. Officials have been conducting sustained operations across multiple locations, targeting unauthorised hawkers occupying public spaces.

While authorities maintain that such drives are necessary to restore order and prevent obstruction, the action has once again brought into focus the fragile balance between enforcement and livelihood. For many small vendors, these markets are a primary source of daily income, making sudden crackdowns a matter of survival rather than compliance.

The situation has also taken a serious turn with instances of confrontation. In a recent development, an FIR has been registered against illegal hawkers for allegedly assaulting on-duty BMC staff during an anti-encroachment drive near Santacruz railway station. A copy of the FIR was shared by BJP leader Hetal Gala on social media platform X, where she condemned the attack, stating that such behaviour against civic officials “will not be tolerated.”

Gala had earlier highlighted the incident, calling the alleged assault on municipal officers “absolutely unacceptable” and stressing the need to protect frontline staff engaged in maintaining public order.

These developments come amid a city-wide push by the BMC to curb illegal hawking, which has often led to friction between enforcement teams and local vendors. Similar clashes have been reported in the past, underlining the recurring tensions surrounding street vending regulations in Mumbai.

As the civic body continues its crackdown, the larger question persists, how can Mumbai strike a sustainable balance between maintaining urban order and safeguarding the livelihoods of thousands dependent on informal street markets.

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