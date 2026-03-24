 LPG Shortage In Mumbai: Video Shows Long Queue Of Residents, Including Children, At Kandivali Amid West Asia Crisis - VIDEO
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LPG Shortage In Mumbai: Video Shows Long Queue Of Residents, Including Children, At Kandivali Amid West Asia Crisis - VIDEO

In Lokhandwala Township, men, women, and children queued for hours with empty LPG cylinders amid panic over supply shortages triggered by the West Asia crisis. Police intervened to maintain order using megaphones and tokens, while Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said authorities have authorised police protection for cylinder distribution.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
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Mumbai: Long queues of residents were seen at Kandivali's Lokhandwala Township on March 24 as panic continued to grip citizens amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. Visuals shared online showed men, women, and children standing in long lines, carrying empty cylinders and waiting for hours to secure refills.

Just a few days earlier, similar scenes were witnessed in Kandivali's Ashok Nagar area, where residents gathered with empty LPG cylinders after a delivery truck arrived in the locality. Many people lined up in the hope of securing a cylinder, while several others waited anxiously to see if their turn would come before the supply ran out.

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Apart from Kandivali, similar long queues were seen outside LPG distribution centres in Sanpada. The rush led to chaotic scenes, leading to police intervention to maintain order. Officers were seen using megaphones to manage the crowd and calling out token numbers to streamline distribution and prevent overcrowding.

Amid the ongoing LPG shortage in Mumbai and surrounding regions, Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday informed the legislative council that the state has also authorised police protection for the transportation and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas to curb rising black marketing.

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Meanwhile, yesterday, two Indian-flagged LPG tankers carrying critical fuel supplies safely crossed the conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz, carrying a combined 92,000 tonnes of LPG, equivalent to nearly one day of India’s cooking gas requirement.

While several vessels have since exited safely, around 22 ships with nearly 600 sailors remain in the western region. These include LPG carriers, LNG tankers, crude oil tankers, container ships, and bulk carriers.

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