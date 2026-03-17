LPG Crisis In Mumbai: State Govt Deploys Police Protection For Gas Supply As Shortage Triggers Black Marketing; 18 Arrested So Far

LPG Shortage Creates Trouble for Small Businesses. | Pics | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing LPG shortage in Mumbai and surrounding regions, Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday informed the legislative council that the state has authorised police protection for the transportation and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas to curb rising black marketing.

Bhujbal said the move comes in response to increasing instances of illegal sale of LPG cylinders, allegedly driven by supply disruptions linked to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. So far, the state’s enforcement wing has conducted over 2,100 inspections, resulting in the registration of 23 cases and the arrest of 18 individuals involved in black marketing.

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To strengthen monitoring, district collectors and regional authorities have been directed to form vigilance squads to crack down on illegal trade. The minister expressed confidence that police deployment would prevent interference in the supply chain and ensure smoother distribution of cooking gas across the state.

Despite the shortage, Bhujbal maintained that oil companies have adequate stock and that production at refineries has been increased from 9,000 metric tonnes to 11,000 metric tonnes. He also urged citizens not to panic, reiterating that the central government controls LPG supply and pricing.

Kerosene Looked As Alternative Fuel Amid LPG Shortage

As part of contingency measures, the state government is also considering supplying kerosene as an alternative fuel. The proposal was communicated to the Bombay High Court, specifically its Nagpur Bench, earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the LPG crisis has severely impacted the hospitality sector. Representatives of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants (AHAR) met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Vidhan Bhavan, seeking immediate intervention, reported Hindustan Times.

According to AHAR president Vijay K Shetty, many restaurants have either downsized operations or shut down entirely due to disruptions in both LPG and piped natural gas supply. Smaller establishments, in particular, are struggling to sustain operations amid rising costs and supply uncertainty.

The government has assured stakeholders that it will take up the issue with oil marketing companies and the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. In the meantime, priority in LPG supply has been given to essential services such as hospitals, educational institutions, crematoriums, old-age homes and orphanages.

The shortage, now stretching into its ninth day, continues to disrupt daily life and business activity across Mumbai and nearby districts, even as authorities attempt to stabilise supply and prevent further escalation of the crisis.