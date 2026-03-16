'Amid LPG Shortage, Maharashtra To Boost Kerosene Supply As Alternative Fuel,' Says Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday informed the legislation assembly and council that the state government is planning to increase the availability of kerosene in the market to address the difficulties arising from the shortage of domestic LPG cylinders. | File Pic

Mumbai: Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday informed the legislation assembly and council that the state government is planning to increase the availability of kerosene in the market to address the difficulties arising from the shortage of domestic LPG cylinders. The announcement was made during the ongoing Assembly session, where the minister said the step is intended to ensure that citizens have an alternative fuel option if they are unable to obtain LPG cylinders on time.

Sufficient Stock, Oil Pumps to Sell

The minister also spoke about the use of kerosene as an alternative fuel during the shortage. He said the state currently has a sufficient stock of kerosene, and authorised dealers will be allowed to supply it in the market. To prevent adulteration and ensure transparency, kerosene will also be made available at fuel stations operated by the three oil companies. Bhujbal added that the state government remains in constant touch with the Union government to secure adequate supplies of LPG and other petroleum products, expressing confidence that the situation will gradually improve.

Speaking in the State assembly, Bhujbal said he had held discussions earlier in the day with representatives of oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Limited regarding the supply situation. According to the companies, the daily production of domestic LPG has been increased from 9,000 metric tonnes to 11,000 metric tonnes in order to ease the current shortage. They also informed the government that efforts are underway to remove bottlenecks in LPG production and supply.

Priority List: Hospitals First, Then Defence

Bhujbal said the government has decided to give top priority to domestic LPG supply during the present shortage. If surplus LPG is available after meeting household demand, it will be supplied with 100 per cent priority to essential institutions such as hospitals, educational institutions, old-age homes and crematoriums. In addition, 70 per cent priority in LPG supply will be given to sectors such as defence establishments, railways, air traffic services, police and prisons. Industries related to medicines, seeds and pisciculture, as well as defence canteens, will receive around 50 per cent priority in LPG distribution.

The minister also informed the House that the price of domestic LPG cylinders increased from Rs 852.50 last month to Rs 912.50 on March 7, while commercial cylinders rose from Rs 1,720.50 to Rs 1,835 during the same period. Prices of several edible oils have also seen a marginal increase in recent weeks.

Amid reports of irregularities and black marketing linked to the LPG shortage triggered by the West Asia crisis, the state government has intensified enforcement measures. District-level committees comprising collectors and superintendents of police conducted 2,129 raids, seizing 1,208 gas cylinders and goods worth Rs 33.66 lakh. Bhujbal said 23 cases have been registered and 18 persons arrested so far as part of the crackdown.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray questioned the claims of the Union and Maharashtra governments on no shortage of LPG amid the West Asia crisis and asked why queues were being seen for cylinders if this was the case.He also took a swipe at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the latter's assertion that the Opposition was creating panic through misinformation despite there being no shortage of LPG or fuel in the state.

"If there is (LPG) supply, then why are queues (for cylinders) being seen? I have received information that 30 to 40 per cent of hotels in Mumbai are shutting down due to the shortage. Common citizens are suffering," Thackeray said.

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