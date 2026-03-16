ACB Nabs Class 1 Officer In Thane For Taking ₹2.5 Lakh Bribe To Clear Family's Caste Verification Files

Representative Image | File Pic

Mumbai: The officers from the Anti-Corruption Bureau's Raigad Unit have recently arrested a woman official from the Scheduled Tribes certificate scrutiny committee for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from a man to clear files of his family members. The Scheduled Tribes Certificate Scrutiny Committee (STCSC) verifies the genuineness of Scheduled Tribe certificates.

Caught in Cabin at Charai Office

The ACB caught Meenakshi Unhale (46), the deputy director (research) of the committee’s Konkan Division (Class 1 officer), accepting a bribe from the complainant at her office in the Charai area in Thane on Friday.

According to the ACB, deputy superintendent of police (ACB, Raigad-Alibag) Sarita Bhosale who is complainant in the case stated that Unhale had allegedly demanded Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant to clear the caste verification files of his wife and daughter. Unwilling to pay the sum, the complainant approached the ACB.

Trap Laid on March 13

The ACB’s Raigad unit laid a trap on March 13 and caught Unhale red-handed in her cabin while accepting the amount. A case has been registered against the accused public servant under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and a probe is underway, an ACB official said.

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