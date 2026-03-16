Thane Municipal Corporation Braces For Stormy Meet As BJP, Opposition Demand Audit Of Four-Year Administrative Rule

Thane Municipal Corporation | File Photo

​Thane: The political atmosphere in Thane is heating up as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and various opposition parties prepare to demand a detailed account of the four-year administrative period during the upcoming General Body meeting of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on March 18.

​Following the end of the term of elected representatives, the TMC was under administrative rule for nearly four years. Now that representatives have returned to the corporation, there is a strong push to scrutinize the decisions, project approvals, and fund utilization that occurred during that period.

​Chaos Over Transparency

​During the first General Body meeting held last month, a massive uproar broke out when the BJP and opposition members demanded an account of how government funds were utilized over the last three years and ten months. Due to the chaos, the session was reportedly wrapped up in just ten minutes, with several items on the agenda being rushed through.

​Notably, critical subjects like the formation of the Standing Committee, Subject Committees, and the Transport Committee were withdrawn at the last minute. This delay has raised eyebrows, especially since the Shinde-led Shiv Sena holds significant power but has yet to finalize these committees.

​Key Points of Conflict

​The upcoming meeting on Wednesday is expected to be a stormy affair, with 265 items on the agenda. Key issues include:

​Committee Delays: Internal friction between the Shinde Sena and BJP—further fueled by recent political appointments in Navi Mumbai—is rumored to be the reason behind the delay in forming the TMC Standing Committee.

​Direct Scrutiny: Because the Standing Committee has not been formed, the administration has decided to bring proposals approved during the administrative rule directly to the General Body for review and approval.

​Accountability: Opposition parties are eager to question the administration on the quality and necessity of work carried out during the four-year "representative vacuum."

​Administration Prepares for a Showdown

​The TMC administration is reportedly bracing itself for a barrage of questions. Officials have stated they are "fully prepared" to provide answers and justifications for the administrative decisions made. With 171 subjects specifically tabled for review and 62 general subjects on the floor, the meeting will serve as a critical test of transparency for the civic body.

​Political observers suggest that the delay in committee formation is also due to a lack of consensus on who will head these powerful bodies, as there are many aspirants within the ruling alliance.

​"The administration has buckled up to answer every query, but the opposition is in no mood to let them off easily without a full financial audit of the past four years."

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