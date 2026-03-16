Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s Chaitra Navratri Utsav In Thane To Feature Star Performances, Traditional Rituals From March 19

The Chaitra Navratri Utsav, organized by the Dharmaveer Shri Anand Dighe Pratishthan under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is set to be celebrated with immense grandeur at Sant Tukaram Ground in Kopri. Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske officially announced the event, which features a star-studded lineup including Varsha Usgaonker, Nirmiti Sawant, and Siddharth Bodke. |

Thane: The Chaitra Navratri Utsav, organized by the Dharmaveer Shri Anand Dighe Pratishthan under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is set to be celebrated with immense grandeur at Sant Tukaram Ground in Kopri. Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske officially announced the event, which features a star-studded lineup including Varsha Usgaonker, Nirmiti Sawant, and Siddharth Bodke. The festivities commence on March 19, coinciding with Gudi Padwa, with the formal idol installation by Eknath Shinde.

Abhang to Dandiya: Cultural Mix​

The cultural itinerary offers a diverse blend of performances, ranging from the soulful melodies of Abhang Repost and the traditional Agri Koli Bana to the powerful historical saga of Swarajyache Aakhyan, detailing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s bravery. Additionally, the event will showcase young talent from Zee TV’s Little Champs and conclude with a vibrant Rangilo Ras Dandiya night on March 25. Beyond the cultural appeal, the festival maintains its spiritual essence with daily Sahasrachandi Yag, Mangal Abhishek, and Saptashati Path, inviting all citizens to experience this unique fusion of devotion and Maharashtrian heritage.

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