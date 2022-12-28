Maharashtra government orders high-level probe into Teacher Eligibility Test scam

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | File pic

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that the Maharashtra government will conduct a high-level inquiry in making the disqualified companies eligible in holding Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for recruitment.

He further announced that strict action will be taken against the culprits in the alleged TET scam, while responding to a question asked by the BJP legislator Sanjay Kute.

Fadnavis made the announcement when the opposition was not present in the state assembly as they had walked out earlier to protest against the Maha government’s move to protect ministers (without naming agriculture minister Abdul Sattar) in the TET scam.

Read Also Maharashtra: ED registers money laundering case in TET scam case

Earlier, leader of opposition Ajit Pawar drew the attention of the Speaker about the communication he received from the assembly secretariat about the question on TET scam was withheld last week. Pawar without naming Sattar had attacked for recruitment nor his two daughters bypassing the norms. Thereafter, the opposition staged a walkout.

'TET scam happened during MVA rule'

However, Fadnavis shot back and pointed out that the TET scam took place when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power.

"The TET scam happened during whose time, whose government was there? During the Mahavikas Aghadi government, the TET scam took place which impacted the fate of lakhs of youth. Everyone from the bureaucrat to others were involved in the TET scam. Officers from Mantralaya were arrested in connection with the TET scam," said Fadnavis.

"None of Abdul Sattar’s daughters got employment under TET. The TET Commissioner had made such disclosure," said Fadnavis. He slammed the opposition saying that they level charges and walk out. "We will not give up, we will give a befitting reply.

"This is the first opposition party, which is exposing its own era of corruption," he said.