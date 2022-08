ED | Photo: Representative Image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case in TET (Teachers Eligibility Test) scam case. On Sunday, the ED sought sought information on the TET exam, health department exam amd MHADA exam-related scams registered with the Pune police.

Maharashtra | Enforcement Directorate registers a money laundering case in TET (Teachers Eligibility Test) scam case. — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022

(This is a developing story....)