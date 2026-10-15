MahaRERA Recovers ₹369 Crore In Homebuyer Compensation With Help Of District Collectorates

MahaRERA's recovery mechanism has helped secure compensation for homebuyers across Maharashtra, with Mumbai Suburban recording the highest recovery | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 15, 2026: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has recovered Rs 369.45 crore in compensation for homebuyers with the assistance of District Collectorates across Maharashtra.

The recovery drive has gained momentum following the state government’s introduction of a comprehensive procedure for executing recovery warrants.

Since MahaRERA’s establishment in May 2017, the regulator has issued recovery orders totalling Rs 1,037.86 crore in compensation for 1,531 complainants. Of this amount, cases involving Rs 104.70 crore are pending before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), while cases involving Rs 104.46 crore fall under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999 (MPID Act). Consequently, recovery proceedings involving approximately Rs 209.16 crore are currently restricted.

Between 2017 and December 2025, approximately Rs 260 crore was recovered. Another Rs 110 crore was recovered in 2026, bringing further relief to affected homebuyers.

MahaRERA Records 45% Recovery Rate

The compensation recovery rate stands at 45%, placing MahaRERA first among RERA authorities in India in terms of compensation recovered.

MahaRERA, as a quasi-judicial authority, can issue recovery orders on a case-by-case basis. Under Section 40(1) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the actual implementation of these orders rests with revenue authorities, namely the offices of the District Collectors, in accordance with the provisions of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966.

Government Streamlines Recovery Process

To expedite the recovery of amounts covered by warrants, the Maharashtra government introduced a comprehensive procedure under which Resident Deputy Collectors and Additional District Collectors in every district have been designated as dedicated Revenue Recovery Officers for MahaRERA cases.

The move has accelerated the recovery process and helped increase the recovery rate, providing relief to affected homebuyers.

If a developer fails to comply with a compensation order within the stipulated period, MahaRERA issues a recovery warrant and sends it to the District Collectorate concerned to initiate recovery proceedings.

Mumbai Suburban Leads District-Wise Recovery

Of the Rs 369.45 crore recovered by MahaRERA with the help of various District Collectorates, Mumbai Suburban has recovered Rs 142.31 crore out of Rs 415.93 crore, Mumbai City has recovered Rs 85.80 crore out of Rs 231.81 crore, Pune has recovered Rs 68.63 crore out of Rs 230.45 crore, Thane City has recovered Rs 36.79 crore out of Rs 87.45 crore, and Alibaug has recovered Rs 12 crore out of Rs 27.54 crore.

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Other districts have also recorded recoveries. Nagpur has recovered Rs 9.65 crore, Palghar Rs 4.90 crore, Nashik Rs 4.90 crore, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Rs 3.84 crore, Sindhudurg Rs 54 lakh, Solapur Rs 12 lakh and Chandrapur Rs 9 lakh. These districts have brought their outstanding compensation amounts down to zero.

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