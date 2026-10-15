MahaRERA Recovers ₹36.79 Crore For Homebuyers In Thane Through 53 Recovery Warrants

MahaRERA’s recovery drive has secured compensation for homebuyers in Thane, with the authority reporting ₹369.45 crore recovered across Maharashtra since May 2017 | AI Generated Image

Thane, October 15, 2026: In a major relief to distressed homebuyers, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has significantly accelerated its recovery drive, retrieving ₹36.79 crore in compensation across Thane district.

Key Highlights Of The Recovery Drive

Thane District Recovery: Total dues payable stood at ₹87.45 crore across 273 recovery warrants linked to 120 projects. Out of these, MahaRERA successfully recovered ₹36.79 crore through 53 warrants across 38 projects.

Statewide Performance: Since its establishment in May 2017, MahaRERA has recovered ₹369.45 crore statewide.

Recovery Orders Issued: Orders totalling ₹1,037.86 crore have been issued for 1,531 complainants to date.

Recent Surge: Recovery stood at approximately ₹260 crore until December last year. An additional ₹110 crore was recovered during the current year, bringing overall recovery efficiency to around 45%.

Mechanism And Enforcement Process

Grievance Grounds: Homebuyers file complaints with MahaRERA primarily due to delayed possession, stalled projects, or financial losses incurred despite making payments.

Legal Authorisation: When developers fail to comply with compensation orders within the stipulated timeframe, recovery warrants are issued under Section 40(1) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

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Revenue Machinery Execution: These warrants are forwarded to the District Collector’s office and executed through revenue officials under the provisions of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code.

Inter-Departmental Coordination: The state government has assigned recovery responsibilities to Resident Deputy Collectors and Additional Collectors, leading to streamlined coordination and faster execution across districts.

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