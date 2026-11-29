The buyers must settle their pending payments for the Ornate Kallisto-II flat to retain their agreement | File Photo

Mumbai, November 28, 2026: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has directed two homebuyers to clear the outstanding consideration for a flat in the Ornate Kallisto-II project in Bhiwandi within 60 days, failing which the developer can proceed with cancellation of their agreement for sale.

In its November 26, 2026, order in Complaint No. CC12401141, filed by Ornate Buildcon Developers against Rajesh Kumar P Nair and Pranita Rajesh K Nair, MahaRERA found that the buyers had repeatedly defaulted on payments despite demand letters and cancellation notices.

Buyers Defaulted On Payments

The dispute concerns Flat No. 311, a 35.69-sq-metre unit (384.16 sq ft RERA carpet area) in the project at Temghar, Bhiwandi. The agreement for sale was executed on June 10, 2019, for a consideration of Rs 31.17 lakh. The buyers had paid Rs 18.67 lakh, with their last payment recorded on March 21, 2020. No further payments were made.

The developer issued pre-cancellation notices in May and June 2024, followed by a final cancellation reminder on August 12, 2024. MahaRERA noted that the notices were delivered, but the buyers neither responded nor appeared in the proceedings. The complaint was consequently heard ex parte.

The authority held that the prolonged non-payment breached the buyers’ contractual obligations and Section 19(6) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. However, noting that substantial amounts had already been paid and that rights in immovable property were involved, it granted the buyers one final opportunity to regularise the account.

Outstanding Dues To Be Paid Within 60 Days

Under the operative directions, the buyers must pay the outstanding balance along with interest at the State Bank of India’s highest Marginal Cost of Lending Rate (MCLR) plus 2 per cent per annum, calculated from the respective due dates until payment. The amount is to be paid within 60 days of the order. On receipt, the developer must proceed with the transaction and hand over possession.

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If the buyers fail to comply, the developer may cancel the June 2019 agreement in accordance with its terms, including Clauses 6(v) and 6(vi), and Section 11(5) of the RERA Act. If the buyers do not cooperate in executing the cancellation deed, the developer can initiate non-compliance proceedings to have it executed and registered through an authorised person.

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