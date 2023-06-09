Maharastra: Patole Flays Shinde-Fadnavis Govt, Says State Under 'Jungle Raj'

ANI

Mumbai: The governance in Maharashtra under Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis is ‘Jungle Raj’, said Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole. Reacting to the death threat given to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, he demanded that the home minister should resign if he is not able to keep the law and order situation in the state uncer control.

“In the past few days, killings, rapes, riots, threats to opponents, attacks on opposition leaders have been the daily occurrences in different parts of the state. Rapes and murders are happening daily in and around Mumbai, the capital of the state which was once considered to be a safe city. Now the opposition leaders are being openly threatened with death. There is no law and order in the state. The Shinde-Fadnavis regime is nothing else but 'jungle raj',” Patole said.

'Police are sitting idle'

Patole went ahead to ask if a government exists in the state. “Does the state have a home minister? There have been riots in ten cities in the state in the last three months. Every day there are incidents of communal tension in different cities. Instead of taking strict action against rioters, the police are sitting idle and the gangsters and social miscreants are making a mess of Maharashtra every day,” he said.



Congress promises prompt, strict action against criminals

“Now the leaders of the opposition parties are getting death threats. This had never happened in the progressive Maharashtra of Phule, Shahu and Ambedkar. But the ideologies that killed Narendra Dabholkar and Comrad Pansare are now talking about killing the leaders of opposition parties with progressive ideas who believe in democracy. If this government is unable to maintain law and order, it should resign,” Patole said adding that if the Congress comes to power, strict action will be taken against criminals and rioters within 24 hours.