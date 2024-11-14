Maharashtra’s Young Champions Lead Children’s Day As UNICEF And France Consulate Form Alliance For Sustainable Future

Maharashtra’s Young Champions unite with UNICEF and France Consulate on Children’s Day, driving action for a sustainable future | File Photo

Mumbai: Addressing climate change's impact on children's rights, UNICEF Maharashtra and the Consulate General of France joined hands on Thursday to start the celebration of World Children’s Week 2024. The event, held on Children’s Day marked a significant milestone in bridging the gap between policy makers, corporate leaders and youth activists working on climate change and children’s rights.

Maharashtra's Young Champions took centre stage as United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Consulate General of France, and Young People forged an alliance for a sustainable future on Children’s Day.

The panel discussion, ‘In Solidarity for a Green World’, featured compelling insights from key speakers and demonstrated the urgency of climate action in Maharashtra's context.

Jean-Marc SÉRÉ-CHARLET, Consul General of France in Mumbai, shared insights about Franco-Indian collaboration on climate initiatives. "Today's discussion has reinforced our commitment to supporting youth-led climate action. The partnership between France and India continues to grow stronger, particularly in engaging young changemakers," he stated during his keynote address.

The event marked a significant step forward in corporate engagement with climate action. Sanjay Singh, Chief of UNICEF Maharashtra, highlighted successful case studies of public-private partnerships in climate adaptation.

"The innovative approaches presented today by our young champions demonstrate that sustainable practices and child rights can go hand in hand," Singh said.

Young climate champions from Maharashtra Youth Climate Action (MYCA), National Service Scheme( NSS), Green Clubs, St. Xavier’s College, Whistling Woods International, and Sophia College presented their Climate Charter, showcasing local initiatives and success stories.

Their presentations demonstrated the power of youth-led climate action and community engagement. "We are not just future leaders, we are leading change today," declared young champions Chandni Sunil Singh and Ananya Pathak during the youth panel.

The discussion revolved around establishing more robust partnerships between UNICEF and policymakers, sharing effective climate action strategies at the community level, creating a platform for youth voices in climate policy discussions and advancing the implementation of SDGs 6, 11, and 13 in Maharashtra.