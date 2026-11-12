Maharashtra's Shrivardhan Beach Becomes First In Raigad District To Receive Prestigious International Blue Flag Certification | X / @MahaDGIPR

Mumbai: Shrivardhan beach in Maharashtra's Raigad district has received the international 'Blue Flag' certification, becoming the first beach in the district to earn the recognition, state minister Aditi Tatkare said on Thursday.

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The Blue Flag certification is an international eco-label awarded by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education to beaches that meet prescribed standards of cleanliness, water quality, environmental management, biodiversity conservation, tourist safety and availability of facilities.

Tatkare, who represents the Shrivardhan constituency in the state assembly, said the recognition was not merely a flag but international acknowledgement of the beach's cleanliness and environmental standards.

The achievement followed two years of sustained efforts to improve the beach's environmental standards, cleanliness and safety, the women and child development minister said in a statement.

"Efforts that we had been pursuing for the last two years have finally borne fruit. I am particularly happy and proud that Shrivardhan has become the first beach in Raigad district to receive the Blue Flag recognition," she stated.

Several meetings were held and measures implemented during this period to improve the beach's environmental and cleanliness standards, the NCP leader said.

The actual Blue Flag for the beach is expected to be handed over shortly, she added.

The certification assessment also covers regular water quality testing, waste management, sanitation facilities, first aid and emergency arrangements, environmental awareness and accessibility for persons with disabilities, the statement said.

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