Maharashtra Drought 2026: 'No Immediate Plans To Run Jaldoot Water Trains Despite 305 Talukas Affected,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | X

Mumbai: Despite a worsening drought situation across Maharashtra, the state government is not planning to operate special water trains like the Jaldoot service that supplied water to Latur in 2016. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said there is no immediate need for such an arrangement, but assured that the government would not hesitate to operate trains if the situation demands it.

Devendra Fadnavis Responds To FPJ Query On Reviving Special Water Trains

Responding to a question from The Free Press Journal on whether the government was considering reviving the special water train service for drought-hit regions, Fadnavis said, "Currently, there's no need for this right now. The situation isn't that bad yet. But if the need arises, it will definitely be done."

The response comes at a time when Maharashtra is facing a widespread drought, with 305 of the state's 358 talukas declared drought-affected. More than eight lakh farmers have been affected so far. Rainfall deficit, prolonged dry spells and high temperatures have damaged crops, depleted water resources and triggered fodder shortages for livestock. The crisis has also affected rural employment, forcing farmers and landless labourers to migrate in search of work.

Maharashtra Drought Revives Memories Of 1972 Crisis As Drinking Water Concerns Grow

The situation has brought back memories of the severe drought of 1972, which affected more than 25 million people across the state. The government has announced measures to conserve water, promote fodder cultivation, improve irrigation practices and provide employment in drought-affected areas. However, concerns over drinking water availability remain in several rural pockets.

Read Also Air India Flight AI 2772 From Kolkata To Mumbai Delayed After Suspected Hijack Threat Note Found In...

In 2016, the state had to turn to Indian Railways to tackle an acute water crisis in Latur. The Jaldoot train, operated jointly by the Central railway and the Maharashtra government, made 111 trips from Miraj to Latur, covering a distance of around 340 km. On its final trip, the train carried water in 50 wagons, which was emptied into a farmer's well near the railway tracks before being transported further into the city.

The emergency service continued until the monsoon improved the water situation. On August 1, 2016, the Latur Municipal Corporation reactivated its regular water supply system following improved water availability.

A decade later, with drought once again affecting large parts of Maharashtra, the Chief Minister's response indicates that water trains remain an option, but the government is not yet considering an emergency intervention on the scale of 2016. The coming weeks, particularly the availability of water in reservoirs and the demand for drinking water, will be crucial in determining whether such measures become necessary.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/