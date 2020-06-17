Maharashtra's local industries in shambles after skilled migrant workers return home

The local industries in Thane, Bhiwandi, Ambernath, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai is increasingly concerned after the migration of unskilled and trained workers. The quality of production of the local industries could be drastically affected following the migration.

Various industries such as food, rubber, automobile, textile, chemical and electric industry are suffering a loss after the migrant labourers left the cities.

Fresh workers from local areas have been recruited but there is a big problem of the quality of products and they don't know to operate the machine as well. The trained workers who operated the machines have gone back to their hometowns. Now, fresh workers are engaged in industries but they don't have enough knowledge and experience to produce good quality products. The quality of goods, quality of production and production cost is being affected because of the fresh workers.

Anil Pandey, Managing Director of Keephuman Management Pvt. Ltd said, "About 60 and 70 per cent of the workers, including skilled and unskilled personnel, have now gone back to their homes within the state or outside it." He also expressed fear that the migrant workers may not return anytime soon.

Pandey further said that the migrant workers who belong to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand are skilled in technical tasks and their departure can cause a huge decline in industrial production.

As it is, Maharashtra is among the worst-affected states with a record number of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

Nilesh Parikh who is a textile industrialist said, "The Central government should take concrete steps to boost industrial production in the coming days. We are facing difficulties during the pandemic".