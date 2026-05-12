Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana Sees Major Revision As Verification Drives Cut Beneficiaries From 2.5 Crore At Launch To Under 1.8 Crore | ANI

Mumbai: The ongoing intensive verification process of beneficiaries under the much-publicised Ladki Bahin Yojana indicates that the state government may seek to cap the number of beneficiaries at 1.5 crore. The figure had crossed 2.5 crore when the scheme was launched in 2024.

The first phase of verification focused on families owning four-wheelers, those using tractors for farming, and beneficiaries falling outside the annual income criterion of Rs2.5 lakh.The first phase of verification focused on families owning four-wheelers, those using tractors for farming, and beneficiaries falling outside the annual income criterion of Rs2.5 lakh.

After the second round of verification, the number of beneficiaries came down to 2.4 crore. In subsequent stages, further scrutiny of bank accounts revealed that the monthly assistance of Rs1,500 was being deposited into accounts held by male family members. Later verification also identified government employees among the beneficiaries, who were subsequently removed.

Beneficiaries belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities were linked to their respective departments for further verification. Authorities examined whether they were already availing benefits under other welfare schemes.

An intensive e-KYC drive reduced the number of beneficiaries to below two crore and later to 1.88 crore. Sources said the current figure has fallen to less than 1.8 crore and is expected to decline further in the coming months.