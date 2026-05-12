Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Reviews ₹56,017 Crore Maritime Projects, Directs Faster MoU Implementation

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane reviews major maritime infrastructure projects and directs officials to speed up implementation of ₹56,017 crore investment proposals | X - @NiteshNRane

Mumbai, May 11: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane on Monday directed officials to ensure effective implementation of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 56,017 crore signed by the Maharashtra Maritime Board to strengthen the state’s marine and water transport sectors.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at Mantralaya, Rane conducted a detailed assessment of major maritime infrastructure projects underway across the state and instructed officials to accelerate their execution, saying the projects would significantly boost industrial growth, employment generation and economic development in coastal regions.

महाराष्ट्राला देशातील अग्रगण्य सागरी आणि जलवाहतूक केंद्र बनविण्याच्या दृष्टीने, महाराष्ट्र सागरी मंडळामार्फत करण्यात आलेल्या ५६ हजार १७ कोटी रुपयांच्या सामंजस्य करारांची प्रभावी अंमलबजावणी करण्यासाठी आज मंत्रालयात उच्चस्तरीय बैठक आयोजित करण्यात आली. या बैठकीत राज्यातील सागरी… pic.twitter.com/2HYPZy3LBM — Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) May 11, 2026

Maritime Board signs 19 investment agreements

The Maharashtra Maritime Board has signed 19 MoUs with several national and international companies aimed at attracting investments in port development, shipbuilding, water transport and marine industries.

Senior officials from the Ports and Transport Department and Maharashtra Maritime Board Chief Executive Officer Pradeep P. attended the meeting.

Major port and transport projects reviewed

Among the projects reviewed were the expansion of Dighi Port, development works at Jaigad and Dharamtar ports, establishment of modern shipbuilding facilities and creation of advanced transport infrastructure for the Mumbai Water Metro project.

The minister also reviewed initiatives being undertaken in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay to develop skilled manpower for the shipbuilding industry through training and research programmes.

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Minister stresses timely execution of projects

Rane said the projects have the potential to attract large-scale investment and create substantial employment opportunities in Maharashtra.

He directed officials to closely monitor implementation and ensure timely completion so that the state can fully utilise its maritime potential and emerge as a global maritime hub.

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