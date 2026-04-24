'Maharashtra Eyes Leadership In Shipbuilding And Port-Led Growth': Minister Nitesh Rane | VIDEO

Minister Nitesh Rane outlines Maharashtra’s roadmap to become a hub for shipbuilding and port-led economic growth | File Photo

Mumbai, April 24: Maharashtra is gearing up to position itself as a national leader in shipbuilding and port-led development, with a strong focus on infrastructure expansion, policy reforms and investment-driven growth, Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane said on Friday.

Focus on maritime ecosystem and policy push

Speaking at a private Business Summit & Awards function, Rane outlined the state’s strategy to build a robust maritime ecosystem by modernising ports, boosting shipbuilding capacity and promoting coastal infrastructure.

He said the government has already introduced a dedicated policy for shipbuilding, repair and recycling within its first 100 days to provide clarity and confidence to investors.

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The Economic Times, Maharashtra Business Summit@EconomicTimes pic.twitter.com/zN24YAQAmj — Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) April 24, 2026

Addressing underutilised ports

Highlighting existing challenges, Rane noted that many of Maharashtra’s 48 ports remain underutilised due to logistical and operational constraints. Addressing these bottlenecks and improving efficiency is a top priority, he said.

Vadhavan Port project seen as game-changer

The minister underscored the importance of the Vadhavan Port Project, calling it a potential game-changer with deep-water capabilities and high cargo-handling capacity. The project is expected to significantly boost exports, industrial activity and employment in the state.

Plans for shipyards and global collaboration

Rane said the government is also working towards developing large shipyards, repair facilities and allied industries, with plans to establish one of the country’s biggest shipbuilding hubs.

Efforts are underway to strengthen international collaborations with countries such as the Netherlands, Sweden and Finland to bring in advanced technologies and improve efficiency.

Expansion of water transport and green initiatives

In addition, Maharashtra is focusing on expanding water transport along its coastline, with projects like the Mumbai Water Metro aimed at reducing travel time and easing congestion in urban areas.

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The state is also exploring green initiatives, including electric boats and sustainable maritime technologies. Emphasising an investor-friendly approach, Rane said faster clearances and policy support will ensure timely execution of projects.

“With integrated development of ports, logistics and shipbuilding, Maharashtra is set to play a key role in India’s economic growth,” he added.

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