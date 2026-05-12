Maharashtra Minister Meghna Sakore-Bordikar Calls For Statewide Survey To Formulate Policy For Single Women |

Maharashtra Minister of State for Women and Child Development Meghna Sakore-Bordikar on Monday stressed the need for a state-level survey to formulate an effective policy for single women in Maharashtra.

Comprehensive study needed for result-oriented framework

Chairing a review meeting on the proposed policy at the MSRDC office in Nirmal Bhavan, Sakore-Bordikar said a comprehensive study of the social, economic and welfare-related challenges faced by single women was necessary for preparing a result-oriented policy framework.

She directed officials to utilise data from existing surveys while also conducting a dedicated statewide survey to better understand the concerns of single women and improve policy planning.

Expand committee; 13-14 depts linked to single women issues

The minister further said the committee working on the policy should be expanded by including more members and highlighted that nearly 13 to 14 state government departments are linked to issues concerning single women. She called for a joint meeting of all related departments to ensure coordinated implementation of the policy.

Sakore-Bordikar also instructed officials to ensure that single women receive easy access to government welfare schemes and that concrete measures are introduced for their empowerment. She emphasised that all concerned departments must work in coordination while implementing the policy.

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