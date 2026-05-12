KDMC Chief Abhinav Goyal Directs Coordinated Pre-Monsoon Preparedness, Orders Repair Of Faulty CCTVs & Dilapidated Building Evacuation |

Kalyan: Stressing the need for coordinated pre-monsoon preparedness, Abhinav Goyal, Commissioner of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), directed all concerned authorities to complete essential infrastructure and safety-related works within their respective jurisdictions before the onset of the monsoon.

MMRDA, police, PWD & Metro officials attend

The directions were issued during a high-level review meeting held at the KDMC headquarters on Monday. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Yogesh Godse, senior civic officials, and representatives from multiple government agencies including Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the police department, Public Works Department, Metro authorities, and transport agencies.

Commissioner Goyal emphasized that all civic and government departments must work in close coordination and accord top priority to road repair and infrastructure works to avoid inconvenience to residents during the rainy season. He further instructed that dangerous and highly dilapidated buildings must be vacated in time to prevent any untoward incidents during heavy rains.

Dangerous buildings must be vacated before monsoon

To facilitate action against hazardous structures, KDMC will share a list of extremely dangerous buildings with the police administration to ensure adequate cooperation during evacuation drives, he informed.

Taking serious note of malfunctioning CCTV cameras across the KDMC jurisdiction, Goyal directed the agencies responsible for damaging or rendering the cameras non-functional to immediately submit a detailed report. He further instructed that the concerned agencies must either repair the damaged surveillance systems or reimburse the civic body for the restoration costs.

Agencies must repair damaged CCTVs or reimburse costs

The Commissioner also announced that disaster control rooms are being established at the municipal headquarters as well as at every ward office to strengthen emergency response during the monsoon. All participating agencies have been asked to provide contact details of their nodal officers to the respective ward officers to ensure swift coordination and faster response to public complaints and emergencies.

During the meeting, civic officials also raised concerns over branches cut by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) not being lifted promptly. As a result, the KDMC sanitation teams are currently removing the tree branches. Goyal directed MSEDCL officials to reimburse the municipal corporation for the expenses incurred in the cleanup operation.

Meanwhile, KDMC has appealed to citizens to contact the municipal emergency control room in case of any monsoon-related emergency. Residents can reach the civic body on the helpline numbers 18002330045, 02512211373, and 02512211866.

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