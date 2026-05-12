Mumbai Congress Chief Varsha Gaikwad Slams PM Modi's Fuel & Gold Appeal, Questions Centre's Economic Crisis Preparedness

Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad (L) & Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) | File Pic

Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad on Monday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent appeal asking citizens to reduce fuel consumption, avoid purchasing gold for a year and rely more on public transport amid global economic uncertainties.

Says govt failed to prepare for Iran tensions impact

Gaikwad alleged that the Centre’s lack of planning and policy preparedness had pushed the country into crisis despite the BJP-led government being in power for the past 12 years. She claimed the government failed to prepare for the economic impact of the ongoing tensions involving Iran and accused the Centre of burdening ordinary citizens with the consequences.

Questioning the Prime Minister’s remarks on austerity, Gaikwad said Modi himself travels in an aircraft worth thousands of crores, uses expensive resources and undertakes foreign tours at public expense while advising citizens to cut down on fuel usage and gold purchases.

Dares Fadnavis & ministers to use metro & BEST buses

She further said that if the Prime Minister’s appeal is to be taken seriously, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his ministers should also abandon large vehicle convoys and instead travel by metro, BEST buses and the state-run “Lal Pari” ST buses to promote fuel conservation.

The Congress leader also criticised the Centre over rising inflation and fuel prices, stating that petrol and diesel were no longer luxury commodities but essential daily needs for citizens. Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, she claimed that warnings about a possible economic crisis linked to the Iran conflict had already been raised earlier but were ignored by the government.

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