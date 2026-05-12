Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Calls Konkan 'Backbone Of Maharashtra's Development' At Roha Event, Inaugurates Multiple Projects |

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Monday described Konkan as the “backbone of Maharashtra’s development” while addressing a public gathering after inaugurating multiple civic and infrastructure projects in Roha town of Raigad district.

Says development means economic well-being, not just roads

Speaking at the event organised under the Roha-Ashtami Municipal Council, Sunetra Pawar said Konkan was a “devbhoomi” shaped by the hard work of its people and praised the region’s contribution to the state’s growth. She said development was not limited to building cement roads, but also meant improving the economic well-being and quality of life of citizens.

Recalling the emotional connection that late leader “Dada” shared with Konkan, she said he always stood firmly for the region and had deep affection for its people. “As his life partner, I know how closely connected he was to Konkan and its people,” she said, adding that she too would continue to maintain the same bond with the region.

Pledges to continue same connection with region

Referring to her daughter and Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, Sunetra Pawar said she would continue paying close attention to the development of the constituency.

NCP state president and MP Sunil Tatkare became emotional while remembering Ajit Dada’s contribution to the state and Konkan region. “There cannot be another Dada, but we will continue working with the vision he gave us,” Tatkare said, praising Sunetra Pawar for carrying forward the developmental approach associated with the late leader.

Recalls Dada's support during Cyclone Nisarga & Covid

Tatkare recalled how Ajit Dada had supported Konkan during Cyclone Nisarga and remained active in helping people during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also said Raigad district still required major infrastructure development and expressed confidence that the projects inaugurated on Sunday would be completed by the end of the year.

Several development projects were launched during the event, including flood protection walls and river conservation works along the Kundalika river, development of a food street at the riverfront garden, modernisation of the late Dattajirao Tatkare Blood Bank, installation of “Shivsrishti” sculptures designed by students of the Sir J. J. School of Art, and renovation works at the Shri Dhavir Maharaj temple complex.

Before the ceremony, Sunetra Pawar paid tribute at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and visited the Shri Dhavir Maharaj temple in Roha. The programme was attended by senior NCP leaders, local public representatives, municipal officials and party workers from across Raigad district.

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