Maharashtra Minister Bharat Gogawale Backs PM Modi's Gold Appeal, Says Will Not Buy More Jewellery & Advises Family | Wikipedia

Maharashtra minister Bharat Gogawale has reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal urging citizens to avoid buying gold jewellery for a year amid global economic uncertainties and rising tensions in the Gulf region.

Gogawale: Existing gold enough, family told not to buy more

Responding to questions from reporters, Gogawale said he would not increase his personal gold collection and had also advised his family members against purchasing more jewellery. “Whatever gold I already have is enough, there will be no further addition now. I have also told my family members not to buy more gold,” he said.

Known for frequently wearing gold ornaments in public, Gogawale clarified that he does not wear excessive jewellery like some “gold men” who often go viral on social media. “I only wear a bracelet and a few rings. I do not have heavy chains or jewellery up to my elbows,” he remarked.

Says women more attracted to gold; clear trader dues first

The minister also said that women are generally more attracted to gold jewellery and added that pending dues of gold traders should first be cleared instead of making fresh purchases. He further stated that if the Prime Minister appeals to citizens in the national interest, he is even willing to remove the gold ornaments he currently wears.

Meanwhile, political developments unfolded in Raigad district after Shahid Janjirkar, who was elected president of the Mhasla Nagar Panchayat just four days ago, resigned from the post unexpectedly. Janjirkar submitted his resignation to District Collector Kishan Jawale and said the decision was voluntary and not made under any pressure. However, the sudden resignation has triggered political speculation in the region.

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