Revenue Minister Jaykumar Gore Directs Solapur To Lead In Baliraja Farm & Rural Roads Scheme Implementation

Jaykumar Gore reviews development projects in South Solapur at Mantralaya meeting | File Photo

Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Solapur Guardian Minister Jaykumar Gore on Monday directed officials and public representatives to ensure effective implementation of the Chief Minister Baliraja Farm and Rural Roads Scheme in Solapur district, saying the district should emerge as a leading performer in the state under the initiative.

Gore calls for positive approach & speedy execution

Reviewing the scheme at the Planning Bhavan in Solapur, Gore described it as one of the most important and farmer-friendly rural road schemes launched by the state government so far. He urged officials and elected representatives to adopt a positive approach and expedite execution of the works.

Gore instructed authorities to prioritise non-disputed farm roads in the first phase by completing demarcation and initiating construction work immediately. In the second phase, disputed roads are to be classified into cases where disputes can be resolved and those where issues remain pending.

MLAs to coordinate with local officials

He also directed MLAs heading taluka-level committees to maintain close coordination with local officials to speed up implementation of the project.

Under the scheme, a maximum expenditure of Rs 15 lakh has been sanctioned for every kilometre of road. Gore said there is no shortage of funds for the works in the district and stressed that non-disputed road projects should be taken up on priority. He added that technical difficulties, if any, would be resolved by the administration.

The Baliraja Farm and Rural Roads Scheme was launched by the Revenue and Forest Department on December 14, 2025, with the objective of providing durable and accessible roads for transportation of agricultural produce. The project includes farm roads and rural access roads, with provisions for roadside drains, gravel compaction and installation of cement pipes wherever necessary.

According to officials, 4,911 farm and rural roads have been identified in Solapur district so far, of which demarcation work has been completed for 372 roads, while the remaining process is underway at a fast pace.

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