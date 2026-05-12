EOW Files C Summary Report In Esplanade Court In ₹122.85 Crore Solar Krishi Urja Vahini 2.0 Tender Fraud Case | File Pic

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing Mumbai has filed a C Summary report before the Esplanade Court in one of the FIRs registered in connection with the alleged ₹122.85 crore fraud related to the Solar Krishi Urja Vahini 2.0 tender process. The EOW had earlier registered four separate cases against several companies and their directors for allegedly cheating the Maharashtra government by submitting forged bank guarantees to secure contracts under the scheme.

Case initially at Nirmal Nagar Police Station, later transferred to EOW

The case had initially been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station following allegations that officials and private companies colluded to commit large-scale corruption in the tender process. The investigation was later transferred to the Economic Offences Wing.

According to officials, the alleged scam involving nearly ₹125 crore came to light in this year, after it was discovered that forged bank guarantees and fabricated documents were allegedly used to obtain government contracts under the Solar Krishi Urja Vahini 2.0 scheme. Four separate FIRs were subsequently registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station in February.

Onix Renewable & others accused in one of four FIRs

One of the FIRs was registered against Onix Renewable Limited, Onix IPP Pvt Ltd, Divyesh M. Savaliya, Richee Bansal, Kashyap Patel, and Rahul Panhale. However, the EOW has now submitted a C Summary report before the Esplanade Court in connection with this particular case.

Investigators have alleged that Rahul Panhale, Assistant General Manager in the Renewable Energy Department of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), knowingly accepted forged bank guarantees and other fake documents as genuine and helped the accused companies secure government contracts. Officials further alleged that Panhale, along with other accused persons, caused a loss of nearly ₹125 crore to the state government through similar fraudulent practices involving multiple companies.

Police sources said that during the probe into an earlier ₹100 crore corruption case transferred to the EOW in January, investigators uncovered evidence suggesting that Panhale had allegedly extended similar assistance to several other companies, resulting in further financial losses to the government.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/