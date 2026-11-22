Maharashtra Transport Minister Rejects Proposed 15% MSRTC Bus Fare Hike, Says 'Can't Put Additional Burden' On Citizens | File Photo.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Sunday said the state government will move ahead with its plan to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) depots and bus stands across the state, with the initiative set to begin next month.

EV charging stations at 100 locations

Speaking to reporters, Sarnaik said, “The state government has decided to set up EV charging stations at all MSRTC depots and bus stands. We have also decided to install charging stations under flyovers managed by MSRDC, MMRDA and local bodies such as BMC, TMC and MBMC. A survey is currently underway.”

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He further said that the installation work would begin next month. “We plan to set up EV charging stations at 100 MSRTC locations across the state. This will benefit not only state transport buses but also the general public,” Sarnaik added.

In May, the Free Press Journal had reported about the Maharashtra government's plan to use vacant space below flyovers for charging electric buses operated by MSRTC.

The move comes as Maharashtra pushes ahead with its Electric Vehicle Policy, under which the state aims to shift a majority of vehicles to electric mobility by 2047.

Reports further state that MSRTC is working towards converting its entire fleet into electric buses by 2035.

Sarnaik attends classic car rally

Earlier in the day, Sarnaik attended the inauguration of the Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally 2026, where he interacted with classic car collectors, automotive enthusiasts and dignitaries from across the country.

Taking to X, the minister highlighted the legacy of Mercedes-Benz and its 140-year journey in the automotive industry.

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“Through this rally, a symbol of Mercedes-Benz’s glorious 140-year journey in the automotive world, we not only see a display of vintage cars but also experience a rich legacy of engineering, technology, research and human ingenuity,” the post read.

Congratulating the automobile company, Sarnaik also emphasised the need to balance the preservation of automotive heritage with the development of sustainable transportation.

“As we preserve our historic automotive heritage, it is imperative that we move towards a modern, safe, environmentally friendly and sustainable transport system. Electric vehicles, alternative fuels and modern safety technologies are ushering in a new era in transportation. However, human safety must remain at the heart of all this progress,” the minister's post further read.

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