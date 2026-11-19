Maharashtra's Drought-Hit Talukas Rise To 310 As Hatkanangale & Gadhinglaj Added To List | AI

Mumbai: The number of drought-affected talukas in Maharashtra has increased to 310, with Hatkanangale and Gadhinglaj in Kolhapur district being newly included in the list following discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced the decision on Wednesday, adding that a comprehensive water conservation plan worth around Rs 5,000 crore would also be prepared to address the state's worsening water crisis.

The newly included talukas are in addition to Vikramgad, Wada, Dindori and Chiplun, which were also added to the drought list. Bawankule, who heads the drought mitigation subcommittee, said surveys had been ordered to examine recommendations for including another 13 talukas. He acknowledged the sustained follow-up by Minister Hasan Mushrif and local MLAs Ashokrao Mane and Shivaji Patil for including the two Kolhapur talukas.

राज्य शासनाने यापूर्वी #दुष्काळ घोषित केलेल्या ३०४ तालुक्यांमध्ये आणखी सहा तालुक्यांचा समावेश केला आहे. #नाशिक जिल्ह्यातील दिंडोरी, #पालघर जिल्ह्यातील वाडा व विक्रमगड, #रत्नागिरी जिल्ह्यातील चिपळूण तसेच #कोल्हापूर जिल्ह्यातील हातकणंगले व गडहिंग्लज हे तालुके दुष्काळी घोषित केले आहेत. त्यामुळे राज्यातील दुष्काळ घोषित तालुक्यांची संख्या आता ३१० झाली आहे. जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांकडून प्राप्त अहवालाच्या आधारे आणखी सहा तालुक्यांचा समावेश केल्याची माहिती मदत व पुनर्वसन मंत्री मकरंद जाधव पाटील यांनी दिली. याबाबत शासन निर्णय प्रसिद्ध करण्यात आला आहे.खरीप हंगाम २०२६ मधील पर्जन्याची तूट आणि अन्य घटकांच्या आधारे राज्य शासनाने यापूर्वी ३०४ तालुके दुष्काळी घोषित केले होते. उर्वरित तालुक्यांच्या समावेशाबाबत प्राप्त निवेदनांनंतर प्रशासनाने दुष्काळसदृश परिस्थिती असलेल्या तालुक्यांतील पाच प्रमुख पिकांचे २० टक्के सर्वेक्षण आणि केंद्र शासनाच्या निकषांनुसार प्रत्यक्ष क्षेत्र पडताळणी करण्याचे आदेश मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी मंत्रिमंडळ बैठकीत दिले होते. त्यानुसार जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांनी अहवाल दिला होता, त्यानुसार आणखी सहा तालुक्यांचा दुष्काळी तालुक्यामध्ये करण्यात आल्याचे मंत्री जाधव पाटील यांनी सांगितले.या तालुक्यांतील दुष्काळग्रस्त शेतकऱ्यांना पिकांच्या नुकसानीसाठीची मदत विहित कार्यपद्धती पूर्ण केल्यानंतर स्वतंत्र शासन निर्णयाद्वारे जाहीर केली जाईल. विविध सवलतींसाठी आवश्यक निधी संबंधित प्रशासकीय विभाग उपलब्ध करून देतील.शासन निर्णय पाहण्यासाठी येथे क्लिक करा- https://t.co/u0SxHiECYF@makrandpatil99 — MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) November 19, 2026

Financial Relief For Farmers And Water Supply Schemes

Bawankule said strict instructions had been issued to microfinance companies and banks not to harass drought-affected farmers for loan repayments during the crisis. Farmers facing coercive recovery attempts should approach local public representatives, police, district collectors or the administration rather than resorting to extreme steps such as suicide.

The government has allocated Rs 488 crore to complete pending rural drinking water supply schemes. Of this, Rs 400 crore will be used for schemes that have completed 75% of the work but remain unfinished, while Rs 88 crore has been earmarked for projects with only 5% to 20% of the work pending.

The schemes will be completed through Zilla Parishads and the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran based on already approved tenders and work orders. District collectors and Zilla Parishad chief executive officers have been instructed to expedite the work and ensure that dependence on water tankers is reduced.

Around 400 to 500 water supply schemes awaiting electricity connections will be provided power connections through District Planning Committee (DPC) funds. For schemes whose connections have been disconnected due to pending electricity bills, officials have been instructed to restore supply by collecting current bills without insisting on immediate payment of previous arrears.

Higher Financial Powers To Tackle Water Scarcity

In view of the water shortage caused by the El Niño effect, the government has increased the financial limits for drought mitigation measures and delegated additional powers to district collectors and divisional commissioners.

Under the revised provisions, district collectors can approve temporary supplementary water supply schemes costing up to Rs 40 lakh, while divisional commissioners can approve projects worth up to Rs 1 crore. For special repairs to drinking water supply schemes, the respective limits have been fixed at Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

The expenditure limit for temporary arrangements required to fill drinking water tankers has been increased to Rs 1 lakh for district collectors and Rs 2 lakh for divisional commissioners. Water supply through bullock carts will be reimbursed at Rs 3,000 per cart per day.

Rs 5,000-Crore Plan For Water Security

The government is preparing an ambitious three-year programme to improve groundwater levels and make 15,000 villages water-secure. Under the initiative, defunct check dams, village ponds, storage tanks, irrigation reservoirs and traditional water bodies, including historical structures built during the Shivaji Maharaj era, will be repaired and revived.

The government intends to adopt a 'maximum water conservation at minimum cost' approach by identifying and restoring thousands of neglected water bodies across districts. A committee of five secretaries will prepare the standard operating procedure (SOP) and detailed action plan. Fadnavis has approved the proposal to make a provision of around Rs 5,000 crore in the December budget.

Also Watch:

Treated Wastewater To Replace Drinking Water In Construction

The government has decided to discourage the use of drinking water for cement road construction in drought-prone areas. Where necessary, roads should instead be built using metal or asphalt. If treated tertiary water from sewage treatment plants is available, district collectors can decide on its use for cement road construction.

Bawankule said drinking water should not be used for large cement road projects, industries in MIDC areas, power plants and gardens. Municipal corporations and councils will be asked to implement a 'Zero Discharge' policy, on the lines of the Koradi power project in Nagpur, ensuring that treated wastewater is recycled instead of being released into rivers and drains.

A joint meeting involving municipal commissioners, chief officers, mayors and elected representatives will be convened with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the implementation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/