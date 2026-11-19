Thane: Naupada Fake Sanitiser Scam Exposed As Customers Allegedly Charged ₹400 For 5-Litre Cans Of Blue-Coloured Water | Pexels/ Representational Image

Thane: In a shocking case of alleged consumer fraud, a counterfeit product is suspected to have been sold to customers under the guise of sanitiser, with buyers reportedly being charged ₹400 for a five-litre can containing blue-coloured water.

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According to the report, Naupada Police registered an FIR following allegations that customers were being deceived into purchasing the fake product at a premium price. The incident reportedly took place on November 14, 2026, at around 12.40 pm, within the jurisdiction of Naupada Police Station.

The FIR has reportedly been registered under Sections 51 and 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957, along with provisions of the Trade Marks Act.

Police are investigating whether the alleged fraud is limited to local-level sellers or is part of a larger organised network. Investigators are also attempting to trace the source of the suspected counterfeit product, identify those involved in its manufacturing and distribution, and establish whether any major company or commercial organisation had a role in the operation.

The investigation will further examine the supply chain, the scale of the alleged business and the possible involvement of other individuals or entities.

Naupada Police are currently conducting a detailed investigation into the matter. Further details, including the identities of those involved and the possibility of arrests, are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.