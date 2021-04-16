Maharashtra's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 1.15 crore

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Maharashtra crossed 1.15 crore on Friday as part of the world's largest vaccination drive, the Union Health Ministry has informed.

According to the ministry, in Maharashtra, cumulatively, 1,15,12,728, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Friday.

The ministry stated that 3,69,538 vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours in the state.