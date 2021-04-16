Maharashtra's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 1.15 crore

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Maharashtra crossed 1.15 crore on Friday as part of the world's largest vaccination drive, the Union Health Ministry has informed.
According to the ministry, in Maharashtra, cumulatively, 1,15,12,728, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Friday.
The ministry stated that 3,69,538 vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours in the state.
Meanwhile, in India, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered crossed 11.72 crores on Friday as part of the world's largest vaccination drive, the Union Health Ministry has informed.
According to the ministry, cumulatively, 11,72,23,509 vaccine doses have been administered through 17,37,539 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Friday.
These include 90,82,999 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 56,34,634 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,02,93,524 frontline workers (FLWs) (first dose), 51,52,891 FLWs (second dose), 4,42,30,842 first dose beneficiaries and 30,97,961 second dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,87,41,890 (first dose) and 9,88,768 (second dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years, said the ministry.
The ministry stated that over 27 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
(With inputs from agencies)
