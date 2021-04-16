If people don't follow norms...:' Maharashtra govt warns over new curbs on petrol supply and Mumbai local trains for general public

In the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced the imposition of Section 144 across the state till May 1 i.e, more than five people are not allowed in public places.

Speaking about imposing more curbs, Cabinet Minister Relief and Rehabilitation, Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday stated that if people roam around without valid reason, the government will have to impose stricter curbs.

The Maharashtra government has already issued FAQs on the Break The Chain order issued on April 13 for the 15-day Janata Curfew which began from 8 pm on April 14 to 7 am on May 1.

The general public is allowed to use local trains if they have a valid reason to travel. The private vehicles can ply during the day time to work or office if their offices or works are allowed to operate. The government has said travel by private vehicle is not allowed, barring valid reasons. People are also advised to use public transport.

However, it was observed that people are roaming around citing the reasons of buying essentials. Speaking to FPJ about the same, Wadettiwar said that to control the movement government will have to impose curbs on the supply of fuel (petrol and diesel) to the general public. He also hinted at closing Mumbai locals for the general public.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued to report grim COVID-19 figures on Thursday with 61,695 new COVID-19 cases and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 36,39,855, including 29,59,056 recoveries and 59,153 deaths.

There are currently 6,20,060 active cases in the states, the highest in any state.

