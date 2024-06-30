Maharashtra’s Accountant General Audit Reveals 76,000 Bogus Driving Licenses Issued By Andheri RTO Using Invalid Driving Tests

Representative Photo |

Even cranes aka heavy vehicle drivers managed to receive their driving licence (DL) by simply taking driving tests on two-wheelers! As much as it sounds unbelievable and absurd, a new startling audit by Maharashtra’s Accountant General discovered that Andheri’s Regional Transport Office (RTO) last year might have issued nearly 76,000 driving licenses based on bogus driving tests using unauthorised vehicles that comprised four vehicles which are two-wheelers and four-wheelers. This is one of the reasons why Maharashtra has a notorious reputation for road accidents.

The matter came to light after social activist Binu Varghese tipped off the RTO after which the government’s AG team inspected the office records. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ ‘Sarathi’ dashboard which facilitates the application of licenses, was scanned through when the scam of DLs was uncovered. As per the data by the audit officer, it says that out of 1.04 lakh licenses which were downloaded for test check, 76,354 DLs, issued in 2023-24, turned out to be bogus as their driving tests were conducted on invalid vehicles.

Furthermore, these four ‘invalid vehicles’ – two-wheelers and cars- were used to conduct ‘driving exams’ on almost all vehicles including buses, tractors, cranes and other heavy vehicles.

In layman's terms, a driver who is supposed to drive a bus, gave a driving examination on a two-wheeler and he was given the clearance to be issued DL by the license coordinator. The audit report says, “The licenses for Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) were issued but the driving tests were carried out on two-wheeler (motorcycles) vehicles. DLs were issued for the motorcycle/scooter category but driving tests were carried out on LMVs. The DLs were issued for the three-wheeler category but driving tests were carried out on motorcars or two-wheelers.”

A source at Andheri RTO told the FPJ that this situation is quite common. "Getting DL is a child game. Here nobody has the patience to examine parallel parking, knowledge on road signs/signals, control of vehicles like steering or accelerating, or even turning! They will tell you how much one needs to pay and your work is done. Now go home and wait for your DL to be delivered. Some officers even tell the applicants that they will learn gradually while driving."

The audit officer in the report added, “This creates doubts on whether the tests were conducted at all or not. The cases are only illustrative (only 4 vehicles test-checked by audit) in nature and similar cases may be identified and intimated to audit.”

Mumbai city has a total of five RTO offices which are in Tardeo, Andheri, Worli, Wadala and Dahisar.

Last month, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways announced that there will be new driving licence rules where applicants need not take driving tests at RTOs, instead, the tests will be conducted at accredited private driving schools. Amid the new scam, experts feel the rise of corruption is inevitable. “Issuing DLs will be a merry act powered by money in case the new driving licence rules come into action. People who have money will throw it away to get it as they please! No watch by the authorities, no fear of law – which will all lead to a rise in accidents and forgo road and traffic discipline,” said a former traffic police officer.

Figures:

The first category is two-wheelers – with registration number MH02 BX 5817 – Issued DLs

792 – three-wheelers/goods vehicle

3501 LMV and LMV-TR

36,319 – Motorcycles without gear

385 – Transport Vehicles

96 – Heavy Vehicles like Truck, Buses, Cranes

41,093 DLs – TOTAL

Second category – Four-Wheelers (CARS) with registration number MH02 AQ2409 and MH02 BQ9727

881 – Three-wheelers/goods vehicle

33,992 – LMV and LMV-TR

121 – Motorcycles without gear

306 – Transport Vehicles

31 – Heavy Vehicles like Truck, Buses, Cranes

35,261 DLs – TOTAL