Pimpri Chinchwad Regional Transport Office To Host Driving License Camp In April; Check The Dates Here

The Pimpri Chinchwad Regional Transport Officer has announced the organisation of a camp tour in April to obtain a driving license. Scheduled as part of the driving license camp tour, the event will take place at various locations, including Khed on April 1 and 2, Manchar on April 8 and 10, Junnar on April 15 and 16, Vadgaon Maval on April 22 and 23, and Lonavla on April 29 and 30.

Furthermore, the regional transport authority has stated that the driving license quota will be available on March 28 at 5pm.

New numberplate series by Pune RTO

Meanwhile, the Pune Regional Transport Office is set to introduce a new series of autorickshaws and three-wheeler cargo vehicles.

The process for accepting advance applications and conducting auctions to reserve attractive registration numbers from this series for private four-wheelers has commenced, with applicants required to pay three times the standard fee.

For owners of four-wheelers seeking appealing registration numbers from the newly launched three-wheeler freight series, applications can be submitted at the Transport Department office on March 26 between 11am and 2:30pm. In cases of multiple applications for the same number, a list will be published on the office notice board on March 27 at 10:30am, followed by an auction at 4pm on the same day.

Similarly, autorickshaw and three-wheeler owners interested in preferred numbers should apply on March 27 between 11am and 2:30pm, with the prescribed fee payment. If multiple applications are received for the same number, the list will be posted on the office notice board on March 28 at 10:30am, followed by an auction at 4pm.

Applications must be accompanied by a Demand Draft (DD), address proof, an Aadhaar card, an identity card, an attested copy of PAN card, and a mobile number linked to the Aadhaar card. The DD should be in favour of 'RTO, Pune' from a nationalised, registered bank in Pune, to be deposited in a single sealed envelope for the auction.

It's important to note that once a registration number is reserved, it cannot be changed. If the vehicle is not presented for registration within 30 days from the date of reservation, the reserved number will be automatically cancelled, and the fee will be credited to the government. Additionally, the fee paid for reserving a particular registration number is non-refundable and non-adjustable, as per the Regional Transport Authority.