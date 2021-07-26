Maharashtra: Youth Congress protest over inflation, Pegasus row in Nagpur

The Youth Congress on Monday staged a protest in Nagpur against rising inflation caused by hike in fuel prices as well as the Pegasus spyware issue.

The protest, which was held at Sanvidhan Square here, was led by Maharashtra minister Sunil Kedar who said the policies of the Centre had severely affected the common man.

Earlier this month, members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest against the Centre in Delhi following media reports on the use of Pegasus software to snoop on prominent personalities in the country.

Led by IYC national president Srinivas BV, the protestors marched towards Parliament House despite the rain. Many protesters were detained by the Delhi Police, an IYC statement claimed.

Criticising the alleged snooping, the statement quoting Srinivas alleged that spying was a tactic prevalent during India's "British days".

"During the British days, their business was 'spying', even today when they have gone, the business of 'spying' continues. When will they improve?," the statement quoting Srinivas alleged.

Srinivas demanded a JPC and Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the spying case, saying the IYC would continue its protests unless "the people involved in the spying case are punished." "After seven years, we got to know that through Pegasus he (PM Modi) was listening to 'Mann Ki Baat' while sitting in WhatsApp," the statement quoting Srinivas alleged.

Among those who participated in the protest include, national general secretary of youth Congress and Delhi In-charge Bhaiya Pawar, Delhi Youth Congress State President Rannvijay Lochav, Chhattisgarh Youth Congress President Coco Padhi among others, the statement added.

(With inputs from PTI)