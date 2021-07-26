Mumbai: Latest updates - CM Uddhav Thackeray's visit to flood-hit parts in western Maharashtra cancelled due to bad weather

Maharashtra to set up NDRF-style mechanism in flood-affected districts
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that due to the recurrence of floods in the state, a separate NDRF-style mechanism will be set up in all the flood-affected districts.
As per the Chief Minister's office, the Thackeray during his visit to flood-affected Chiplun said that a financial review of the flood damage in the state will be carried out in a couple of days.
He also directed the concerned District Collectors to immediately provide food, medicine, clothes and other necessities to the flood victims.
(With inputs from agencies)
Maharashtra floods: Rajesh Tope instructs officials to initiate measures for prevention of diseases caused by contaminated water
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday reviewed the ongoing efforts to provide medical services to the people in the flood-hit areas of the state, and instructed them to prevent diseases caused by contaminated water.
Param Bir's aide had predicted that NIA will probe 4-5 Maha ministers and state govt will be toppled: Builder to cops
Seven flood rescue teams of Indian Navy's Western Naval Command, deployed in Ratnagiri & Raigad, continued with efforts to provide assistance to the flood-affected population. The teams would be returning to Mumbai on completion of rescue efforts today: Western Naval Command
Death toll in various rain-related incidents in Maharashtra rises to 149 with 36 more bodies found in Satara and Raigad districts as rescue operations gather pace while 64 people remain missing: State government
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue a dog from the rooftop of a hotel in Shiroli area of flood-hit Kolhapur district in Maharashtra
Mumbai weather update: City gets respite from heavy rains; IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall today
Mumbai: Water level in city's seven lakes ris eto 66.63 percent
Maharashtra: Houses, roads, and commercial establishments submerged in floodwater in Shiroli area of Kolhapur district
CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will visit the flood-affected areas of Patan taluka in Satara district today. He will also visit the relief camps set up for citizens affected by the floods
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tours flood-hit villages in Sangli; uses boat to reach out to people
Six NDRF teams have been deployed in Kolhapur. We evacuated around 1,500 people yesterday. We're working with civil & district administration. Water level has reduced by 2 ft, but is still at danger level: NDRF Assistant Commandant Vikram in Kolhapur, Maharashtra
Maharashtra | It's good that we're able to rescue & shift people from floods, especially girls & women. We have rescued sick men & pregnant women. A women rescue team is needed as we can shift small kids & mothers more efficiently," says KDRF official Shubhangi Madhukar Gharare
Death toll rises to 164 in incidents related to floods and heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, says state govt
Fake degree case against woman who alleged harassment at Raut’s behest: Complainant not residing at given address since 2 years
Mumbai: Gurdeep Kaur Harinder Singh, who filed a complaint against the woman who has alleged harassment at the behest of Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut, has not been residing at her given address in the complaint since last two years.
On April 24, 2021, Singh filed a complaint with Bandra police station alleging that the woman had fabricated her doctorate certificate. A 36-year-old woman had filed three complaints against Raut at the Vakola police station between 2013 and 2019 alleging she was being stalked and harassed at Raut’s behest.
The woman has filed a petition before the Bombay High Court seeking the FIR against her to be quashed, and has sought bail till the petition is decided.
Rescue operation at landslide-hit Taliye village in Maharashtra's Raigad has officially ended.
A total of 164 people have lost their lives in Maharashtra floods till now, while 100 people are still missing.
As efforts to rescue and rehabilitate those affected by flood and landslides due to heavy rains in Maharashtra continue, the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation informed on Monday that the death toll in the 1,028 affected villages has reached 164.
Maharashtra today becomes first and only State in the country to fully vaccinate more than 1 crore people against
