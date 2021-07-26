Mumbai: Latest updates - CM Uddhav Thackeray's visit to flood-hit parts in western Maharashtra cancelled due to bad weather

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that due to the recurrence of floods in the state, a separate NDRF-style mechanism will be set up in all the flood-affected districts.

As per the Chief Minister's office, the Thackeray during his visit to flood-affected Chiplun said that a financial review of the flood damage in the state will be carried out in a couple of days.

He also directed the concerned District Collectors to immediately provide food, medicine, clothes and other necessities to the flood victims.