Maharashtra: Woman killed by tiger; 50 dead in Chandrapur this year in big cat attacks

Representative Image | File

Chandrapur: A 50-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district in Thursday afternoon, a forest department official said.

Swaroopa Teletiwar was killed when she was plucking cotton in a field near Khadi village in Saoli range, some 60 kilometres from here, Chief Conservator of Forests Prakash Lonkar said.

In all, 50 persons have died this year in the district in attacks by big cats, another official informed news agency PTI.

Forty-four of the attacks were by tigers and six by leopards, he said.

