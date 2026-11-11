Maharashtra: Woman Injured After Lift Malfunctions At Sunshine Apartment In Nashik; CCTV Footage Goes Viral | Screengrab

At least one woman was reportedly injured after a lift allegedly malfunctioned at Sunshine Apartment in Vitthal-Rukmini Colony, Shivajinagar, in Nashik's Satpur area.

The incident, which was reportedly occurred on Tuesday, November 10 was captured on CCTV. It has raised concerns about lift safety and maintenance in residential buildings.

According to preliminary reports, the lift suddenly moved while a woman passenger was exiting, resulting in a frightening incident that left several people injured.

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CCTV Shows Woman Struck By Lift Door

The visuals show several people, including some women, entering a lift at the residential apartment complex. As the lift doors open at a floor, one of the women is seen attempting to step out.

Moments later, the lift appears to move unexpectedly, and the woman is reportedly struck by the door.

The footage further shows the woman being dragged upwards during the incident, raising serious concerns about the functioning of the lift's safety mechanisms.

The identity of the woman who sustained injuries is not yet known.

Following the incident, questions have emerged about whether a technical malfunction caused the lift to move unexpectedly.

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