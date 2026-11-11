Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Announces New Appointments Across City And Rural Areas

Nashik: UBT Shiv Sena Announces New Appointments Across City And Rural Areas |

Nashik: The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has accelerated its organisational restructuring in Nashik district, announcing new appointments to various positions in the city and rural areas. The appointments are aimed at strengthening the party's organisational network, assigning responsibilities to grassroots workers and preparing the party for upcoming political challenges.

District-level appointments

At the district level, Prakash Mhaske from Deolali and Vinod Bhalerao from Kalwan taluka have been appointed deputy district chiefs.

In the Nashik Central Assembly constituency, Virendrasinh Tile has been appointed assembly organiser, while Sanjay Chinchore has been given the responsibility of assembly coordinator.

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City-wise appointments

In the East Division, Sarprat Singh Bal has been appointed deputy city chief, Pravin Jadhav deputy city organiser and Nishant Jadhav deputy city coordinator.

In the West Division, Santosh Kahar has been appointed deputy city chief, Chetan Date deputy city organiser and Raju Rathod deputy city coordinator.

In the East Assembly constituency, Sanjay Thorve has been appointed assembly organiser, Hari Kale assembly coordinator, Nitin Jadhav deputy city chief, Santosh Pelmat deputy city organiser and Chavan deputy city coordinator.

In Nashik Road, Swapnil Ote and Prashant Bholerao have been appointed deputy city chiefs, Sagar Nikale deputy city organiser and Vijay Bholerao deputy city coordinator.

In the West Assembly constituency, Nilesh Bhandure has been appointed city coordinator, Sahebrao Jadhav assembly coordinator and Deepak Kedar list observer.

In Satpur, Ashok Parkhe has been appointed deputy city chief, Naresh Sonawane deputy city organiser and Kiran Nigal deputy city coordinator.

In Cidco, Deva Waghmare has been appointed deputy city chief, Atul Landge deputy city organiser and Rajendra Gawali deputy city coordinator.

Focus on strengthening party ahead of elections

The appointments are considered significant in the context of strengthening the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s organisational presence in Nashik city and district.

The party is expected to focus on strengthening its grassroots network, improving coordination among workers, raising local civic issues and enhancing its political influence in the coming period.

Establishing a strong booth-level network, increasing voter outreach and consolidating the party's position in local self-government politics will be among the key responsibilities of the newly appointed office-bearers. The organisational restructuring is viewed as a step towards revitalising the party machinery and preparing it for upcoming political challenges in Nashik.