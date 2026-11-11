Nashik: Dadaji Bhuse Pledges To Celebrate Diwali With Villagers Across Malegaon Despite Drought |

Nashik: Despite rural communities facing the hardships of drought, Diwali, which comes only once a year, should bring happiness, enthusiasm and renewed hope into everyone's lives. With this sentiment, a pledge has been taken to celebrate Diwali with villagers in every village of Malegaon taluka. Expressing his sentiments in Ahirani, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse conveyed Diwali greetings to citizens across Khandesh and Maharashtra.

“Despite the drought situation, Diwali comes only once a year. People's representatives have taken responsibility for every village in Malegaon taluka and are celebrating Diwali along with the villagers,” Bhuse said in his message in the Ahirani dialect.

Diwali is not merely a festival of lights but also a celebration of joy, affection, humanity and social harmony. The initiative aims to share the happiness of rural families struggling against drought, stand by them through their joys and sorrows, and ensure that the festive spirit reaches every village. The initiative by people's representatives to celebrate Diwali alongside villagers reflects public participation and social commitment.

In keeping with this spirit, Bhuse also visited the Anganwadi Centre at Navade Vasti in Galane village of Malegaon taluka. With the intention of bringing happiness to children and brightening their smiles despite the drought situation, he interacted warmly with them. The children enthusiastically welcomed him upon his arrival at the Anganwadi Centre. They recited various poems, winning the hearts of everyone present. Bhuse listened to their recitations with delight, appreciated their efforts and interacted affectionately with them.

The initiative reflected a commitment to supporting rural families during the drought crisis and sharing in their happiness. In particular, the effort to bring smiles to children's faces added a human touch to the Diwali celebrations.

Bhuse said that standing beside people during difficult times, sharing their happiness and lighting the lamp of hope in everyone's life is the true message of Diwali. The initiative to spread the light of humanity across villages despite the shadow of drought stands as a testament to social harmony and the sensitivity of people's representatives.