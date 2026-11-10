WATCH: Two Men Chase & Stop ST Bus On Pune-Nashik Highway Over Overtaking Dispute; Assault Driver & Threaten Passengers

Two Men Chase, Stop ST Bus On Pune-Nashik Highway | Video Screengrabs

Pune: Two men allegedly chased and stopped a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus on the Pune-Nashik Highway near Chakan on Monday afternoon. They allegedly assaulted the driver and threatened passengers following an argument over overtaking.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Chakan South Police Station. The bus was travelling towards Nashik when the two men, riding separate two-wheelers, allegedly took offence after the bus overtook them.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to police, the duo chased the bus and forced it to stop on the highway. They then allegedly assaulted the driver and tried to take control of the vehicle. They also threatened passengers inside the bus.

The incident caused panic among the passengers, many of whom were travelling to their hometowns for Diwali as the festive holidays had begun. Passengers reportedly pleaded with the two men to let them go, but the suspects allegedly refused to listen.

The passengers eventually arranged alternative transport to continue their journey. The bus driver also resumed the journey after the incident, although the disruption caused a delay.

Suspects Identified, Detained

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Salunkhe, in charge of Chakan South Police Station, confirmed the incident to The Free Press Journal.

"We have identified the accused. They have been detained. A case has not been registered yet. It will be registered soon and appropriate action will be taken," Salunkhe said.

The incident came to light after a video showing the confrontation circulated on social media. The video reportedly shows two-wheeler riders stopping the bus on the highway.