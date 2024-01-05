Maharashtra: With 78 New JN.1 Cases, State's Tally Climbs To 110 Amid Recent Surge In COVID-19 Infections | File

Mumbai: A sudden spike in JN.1 variant Omicron cases was reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, totalling 110 with 78 new cases. The state health department confirmed this surge following the genome sequencing report of January 3, indicating the presence of the JN.1 variant. However, confirmation is pending from the National Institute of Virology (Pune). In response to this, the task force has advised recent travellers not to venture into public places or attend gatherings. The authorities await comprehensive genomic sequencing reports to better understand and respond to the evolving situation.

According to the data, Pune has the most number of cases with 91 JN.1 variant being detected, followed by three in Beed, two in Thane, and one case each in Sambhaji Nagar, Kolhapur, Akola, Sindhudurg, Satara, Nanded, Solapur, and Nagpur.

"All these cases were identified through reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted between December 1 and December 28 last year emphasising the significance of ongoing surveillance and timely reporting," said an official.

Two Deaths Reported

Meanwhile, two Covid-19 deaths were reported across Maharashtra on Thursday. On December 31, 2023, a 73- year-old man with underlying health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, and asthma, passed away at a private hospital in Solapur, despite being successfully vaccinated. Another deceased, a 101-year-old, suffering from heart disease along with comorbidities, succumbed at a private hospital in Kolhapur. The patient had not received any Covid-19 vaccine doses. Moreover, 171 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the state, of which 32 are from Mumbai. The positive test rate stood at 1.1% from 15,404 conducted tests in the last 24 hours.