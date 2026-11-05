Maharashtra: Wine Shop Employee Dies After Nail From Plywood Pressure Gun Pierces Chest In Nashik's CIDCO | VIDEO | X

Nashik: A 39-year-old employee of a wine shop in Nashik's CIDCO area died after an iron nail, reportedly discharged from a plywood pressure gun, pierced his chest.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Anil Tayde. The incident occurred on Monday evening at a liquor shop near State Bank Chowk in the CIDCO area between 6.30 pm and 7 pm, reported Lokmat.

Wine Shop Employee Collapses After Nail Pierces Chest

CCTV footage of the incident, which has surfaced online, shows Tayde, wearing a black T-shirt, standing near the counter as another man approaches the counter. Moments later, Tayde is seen collapsing to the floor, while the man is seen leaving the shop in a hurry.

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However, it remains unclear how the nail struck and pierced Tayde's chest. Initially, those present at the shop appeared unaware of what had happened.

Victim Rushed To Private Hospital, Dies During Treatment

Following the incident, fellow employees rushed Tayde to a nearby private hospital at approximately 7.30 pm. He was reportedly in critical condition when he was admitted for treatment. Despite medical efforts, Tayde died around midnight, according to reports.

The incident has raised questions about how a nail from a plywood pressure gun came to strike Tayde while he was standing at the counter.

Ambad Police Register Accidental Death Report

Following Tayde's death, Ambad police registered an accidental death report in connection with the incident.

Police are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the available CCTV footage and the source of the nail.

Further details regarding the investigation and the exact sequence of events were awaited.

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