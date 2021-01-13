Maharashtra will go on another spin with Tesla for talks

The Maharashtra government has not yet lost the hope of Tesla’s entry into the state. This is after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa withdrew his tweet after the US-based electric car maker asked the chief minister’s office to not make any official announcements till the entire deal was finalized. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is keeping an eye on developments in Karnataka and will soon hold another round of talks with Tesla for its investment in Maharashtra.

Yediyurappa had yesterday tweeted: ``I welcome @elonmusk to India & Karnataka and wish him all the very best,” after Tesla led by American billionaire Elon Musk registered a subsidiary company for R&D in Bengaluru.

“There will be a fresh announcement in some time. Until then, we have decided to withdraw the tweet,” an official from the Karnataka CM’s office said. Tesla’s talks were still on with the Karnataka government on investment details.

Speaking on these developments, Maharashtra Industry Department Officer, who is part of the talks with Tesla, told Free Press Journal on Wednesday, ‘’ Already Tesla had held three rounds of talks with the Industry Department and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation to set up shop in Mumbai to sell and market the imported cars. A fourth round will soon happen. The state government is quite confident about Tesla launching its venture in Maharashtra,’’ he noted. As reported by Free Press Journal, Tesla will also talk to Tata Power and Adani Electric for charging e cars. The US major will also discuss with Mumbai Port Trust and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust for making available charging facilities at the ports.